German MP Wagenknecht: Germany risks becoming target for nuclear missiles

With US missiles deployed in Germany, Berlin risks becoming a target for Russian nuclear missiles. got scared Member of the German parliament Sarah Wagenknecht, her words are quoted by RND.

“These weapons do not close a gap in the defense, but are offensive weapons that will make Germany a prime target for Russian nuclear missiles,” the parliamentarian said.

She added that there are sound reasons behind other European countries’ refusal to deploy US weapons that should be addressed.

Earlier, Wagenknecht spoke about ending aid to Ukraine. According to her, the money for Kyiv should be invested in the German economy.