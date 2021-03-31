“Desolate Mallorca” is a headline in the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. A report on Wednesday by the paper’s Spain and Portugal correspondent, Karin Janker, considers the situation in Mallorca, where the main engine of the economy – tourism – has suffered greatly because of the pandemic.

It paints a depressing picture of an island “sinking into despair because of the lack of tourists“. The report adds that the pandemic offers a perspective of how painful the restructuring of tourism could be as a result of climate change, warning that that the tourism market” will not be as we knew it again. “

“Mallorca is sombre. Even the few thousand German tourists who will spend their Easter holidays on the island will not change that. “