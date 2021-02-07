German Paoloski (46) joined the wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) infections on Argentine television.

The driver of The people’s newscast (Telefe, Monday through Friday at 1:00 p.m.) announced the news on their social networks and revealed some symptoms that he presented while the disease was passing.

“This week I isolated myself because I was in close contact with someone with Covid and then, I also tested positive, so I will continue with isolation at home “, he told in a story on his Instagram account.

Germán Paoloski, with Covid. Instagram.

And then he added: “I lost my smell and taste, as well as having back pain, but I’m fine overall, as are Sabry and my kids. “

“To take care of yourself a lot”, he ended in his message.

The journalist and driver continues his recovery at home, where he lives with Sabrina garciarena and their three children: Beltrán, 6 years old; Leon, 3; and Mía, born in the month of May, at the height of the strict quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina.

For its part, due to his absence, the Telefe noon newscast will continue to be led by his partner Milva Castellini, accompanied by Mauro Szeta and Josefina “China” Ansa.

Paoloski’s positive Covid-19, with fortunately mild symptoms, occurs in the midst of a difficult time for other celebrities who have had to be hospitalized because of the pandemic virus, such as Flavio Mendoza, Carmen Barbieri, Sergio Lapegüe and the actor Raúl Rizzo.