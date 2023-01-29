German tanks will once again face off against the Russians on the battlefield. They will be operated by the Ukrainian army to defend itself in the war of aggression that Vladimir Putin is waging, but the image is very symbolic, still incredibly powerful in 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wanted to avoid it at all costs. He has finally given in to pressure and has agreed to send the modern Leopard 2 main battle tanks within the framework of an international coalition. It was a red line from Scholz, a taboo. And it has ended up falling. The war in Ukraine has meant a turning point for Germany, the moment to face its traumas and make compromised and, not infrequently, painful decisions. And to do it fast.

Berlin has embarked on the path of a transformation that will redefine its role in Europe and in the world, and it does so in the midst of an economic crisis, dealing with soaring prices that bring to mind the specters of hyperinflation of just a century ago while public sector unions are demanding 10.5% wage increases. The cut in the flow of cheap Russian gas calls into question the industrial model that has defined Germany since the end of World War II and forces it to rethink its energy model and postpone its long-awaited green transition. “In the last year, Germany has undergone drastic changes, it is in full readjustment, and with the population divided on many key issues,” says Hans Kundnani, a research associate at the Chatham House think tank.

Since the defeat of Nazism, Germany has played a secondary role in the European and transatlantic security order, seeking to blend in, promoting anti-militarism and using trade relations as a way to appease authoritarian regimes such as the former Soviet Union. The invasion of Ukraine has shaken those pillars that have supported its role for decades in a Europe that is suddenly experiencing another war, forcing it to stick its head out. Historian Kristina Spohr, professor at the London School of Economics, speaks of “shock”, for citizens and for the entire system.

And yet, the cohesion has not been broken. The system holds. Fears were widespread in the autumn that job losses and the skyrocketing cost of living would lead to a movement in the style of the yellow vests in France encouraged by populist formations such as the Alternative for Germany (AfD). “It didn’t happen because the government put a huge amount of money on the table to help families and businesses,” says Alexey Yusupov, director of the Russia program of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES). Everyone did their part: industry and households saved energy, and the construction of alternatives to Russia’s gas pipelines was a success, to the surprise of even the most optimistic. At the end of last year, the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal was commissioned, which is now imported by sea. “Nobody expected it to happen so fast in a country that takes decades to build an airport,” Yusupov jokes.

Scholz’s reluctance to send the Leopards is perhaps the issue with the most implications for German identity and its complex relationship to history. The image of the panzer moving eastward still touches the sensibilities of older Germans who have the Nazi atrocities of World War II fresh in their memories. The division of the country for 40 years also plays a prominent role in the debate. Most Germans approve of continuing to support Ukraine, even when asked if it amounts to losing quality of life. But they differ in mode. On the question of tanks they were almost 50%, according to various polls. And in the former East Germany, which has always had a closer connection to Russia and a greater skepticism about NATO and militarism in general, the balance is tipping in favor of not. A poll by MDR public television in eastern Germany revealed that 74% believe that the decision to send tanks is wrong.

Unlike other military equipment, which can be used defensively or offensively, in the case of the Leopard there is no doubt: it is an offensive weapon. Among the older generations, Germany’s guilt over the war against the Soviet Union is still very much alive. Even after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, in the collective imagination the successor country of the old enemy is Russia, and not so much Belarus or Ukraine, despite the fact that the Nazis massacred the population there too. It is now, with the war, that that perception is beginning to change, Yusupov says.

Scholz’s greatest fear during the weeks in which he resisted pressure, external and internal, to send the tanks, was the risk of escalation of the conflict. Germany is changing, but not enough to feel comfortable leading a movement that could make a war worse. That is why the condition of US participation was so important. The foreign minister did not announce the delivery of the Leopards until he agreed with Joe Biden that Washington would also send its equivalent, the Abrams. “Germany could never have done it alone. I needed an alliance”, stresses Spohr.

In that sense, Scholz got away with it. He got the alliance. But he wasted, in the historian’s opinion, the opportunity to “lead from the front, proactively”, instead of doing it, as is the tradition in Germany, “from behind”. The chancellor could have explained the need for a coalition. “But instead of that, the meeting of the allies in Ramstein was a disaster, Germany got a fight and in the end, three days later, Scholz ended up giving in to pressure,” says the author of After the wall. The reconstruction of the world after 1989.

But the figure of the cautious chancellor, who takes his time to weigh the pros and cons of a decision, is deeply rooted in German political culture. “A lot of people outside, especially in the UK and the US, don’t understand how the German political system works: it’s completely consensus-based,” Kundnani says.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chairwoman of the Bundestag Defense Committee and perhaps the figure who has best publicly embodied opposition to Scholz on the tank issue, despite belonging to the Liberals, the ruling coalition party, is sympathetic. with what happened: “I know that some partners are irritated with us, but the chancellor needed time. This matter has caused a huge discussion in Germany, ”she says on the phone from Düsseldorf, where he has his constituency. The citizenry was divided. Even the parties were. Both Scholz’s SPD and the Greens have strong anti-war factions that the chancellor could not ignore. The leaders of Los Verdes, the foreign minister’s other partner party, have defended the delivery of heavy weapons, confronting the anti-militarist current of their bases.

The country also has a lot to assimilate. The first thing, that he was wrong with Russia. The public debate has not been as intense as one might expect, but big political figures have taken German responsibility, recalls Daniela Schwarzer, executive director of the Open Society for Europe. The president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was foreign minister twice – one of them during the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014 – acknowledged in an energetic speech in October that the invasion has marked “the final and bitter failure of years of political efforts. “Including mine,” he added, referring to the fact that he himself was one of the biggest advocates of good relations with Moscow.

A whole generation of German politicians, especially the social democrats like Steinmeier and Scholz, are marked by the Ostpolitik, the opening to Eastern Europe promoted by Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt as a form of reconciliation with the Soviet Union. Accepting the new reality is equivalent to assuming that “those principles have turned out to be errors or miscalculations, depending on the perspective,” says Yusupov. The main one was that the greater the interconnection ―trade, institutional cooperation, gas pipelines―, the lower the risk of conflict.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has become the symbol of that failure. The infrastructure, which was never put into operation, was the culmination of an energy strategy based solely on cheap Russian gas. Germany did not have a single regasification plant in its territory to be able to receive liquefied natural gas. “It is not a specific question of German Social Democracy. It is a political culture shared among all the elites, who were convinced that economic relations were a guarantee of a peaceful coexistence with Russia”, points out the FES expert. In fact, it was the Christian Democrat Angela Merkel who promoted the gas pipeline with Russia, and she did so after the illegal annexation of Crimea. When the war broke out, the shock came: Moscow’s energy dependence was overwhelming.

The memory of the panzer Germans sweeping Eastern Europe, Ostpolitik and the German political culture that always seeks majorities help explain Scholz’s vacillation, but for Kundnani, author of the essay The paradox of German power, there is another key element: “One of the most important factors is the fear that if Germany did not send the Leopard 2, other countries would stop buying Leopard 2.” The author believes that the importance of the German arms industry, which is the protagonist of another of the historical contradictions of the country’s foreign policy, should not be underestimated. On the one hand, the commitment to peace; on the other, stay as one of the largest arms exporters in the world. “Refusing to ship their best product would have killed the industry. I think that this has had more effect than the pressure from the Greens or from Washington, ”he adds.

Leopard 2 tanks of the Polish Armed Forces, last November during maneuvers in Nowa Deba. Darek Delmanowicz (EFE)

The tank episode leaves open the question of German leadership. When Scholz announced on February 27, in a historic speech in the Bundestag, the zeitenwende (turning point or change of era) and the change in the perception that the Germans had of their place in the world, it seemed that Berlin was saying goodbye to its role as a reluctant power in the field of security. Many ventured that, just as it was assertive in the use of its economic power with the euro crisis, it was preparing to be so now in foreign policy and defense. For now, she does not seem willing to lead in the same way that she set the tone in Europe with her austerity policies and refusing – until the pandemic arrived and she had to break another taboo – to mutualise the debt.

Regarding Scholz’s leadership in this crisis, two narratives coexist, that of the chancellor who does not let himself be carried away and ends up imposing himself, and that of the one who acts only when he is cornered and has no other option. There are defenders of both readings, who have something in common: the need not to make hasty decisions. “We are living a turning point in our history,” stresses Strack-Zimmermann, who recalls that Germany, a country with decades of anti-militarism in its DNA after two world wars, already broke down an important taboo at the beginning of the invasion by authorizing for the first time sending lethal weapons to a conflict zone. Energy, the economy, the need to modernize an army that has been underfinanced for decades and incapable of defending the country if attacked… “There are many things at once and Germany needs time to explain it.”

