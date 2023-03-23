The German resistance to kill the petrol car cannot count on approval from other EU countries.

Yes, it’s about emissions again! The EU has agreed on a package of measures that we will all adhere to. In this way we in Europe can save the earth from warming and irreversible damage. All of Europe is involved in this. Well, all of Europe… In Germany people continue to resist bravely.

The following is going on. We have agreed that no cars with a combustion engine may be sold in 2035. In this way, manufacturers can prepare for a major transition and the infrastructure can be adapted accordingly. But what does the fact mean: Germany is transverse. Yes, ironically there is German resistance. The arrangement already seemed to be in cans and jugs, but it is precisely Germany who is fighting against it.

German opposition to petrol ban

In Germany, the car industry is huge and they still sell many cars with a combustion engine. The fact that Germany is not signing the law now (that is the only thing they still had to do), is causing the necessary irritation in other EU countries. This tactic is more suited to countries like Hungary, which tend to be obstinate, but not to Germany.

The negotiations between all Member States took a very long time. Logical, in addition to emissions, some countries also have to deal with the economy, for example. In the end, all countries agreed two weeks ago and the only remaining formality was signing, something that is not happening now, despite Germany’s consent.

e fuels

The reason Germany is backing down has to do with ‘e-fuels’, synthetic fuels. Advantage: they only emit as much as an electric car. Disadvantage: making an e-fuel is not very environmentally friendly and not really cheap either. But yes, steps can be taken in that direction, says Germany.

The EU has made a counteroffer. That the car in question can ONLY run on e-fuels and not on regular petrol. It only applies to a limited number of cars. The Germans thought that was not enough.

How things will continue now is unclear. It does create a precedent that countries can therefore reach an agreement and then not sign this agreement in order to continue negotiating. If Germany holds its ground, the EU countries will have to go back to the negotiating table.

