German opera star Simone Kermes said she is very happy to visit Russia, where she will perform at the opening gala concert of the Yuri Bashmet Winter Arts Festival. She told Izvestia about this on February 14.

“I’m very glad that I’m finally going to Russia. I will be in Sochi for the first time, I will meet Yuri Bashmet, one of the greatest musicians, I am looking forward to the concert and our collaboration. And I am excited about traveling to Sochi and meeting music and all my friends. This is incredible!” said the German opera star.

The singer, who specializes in 18th-century music, will perform arias by George Frideric Handel, Riccardo Broschi and Nicola Porpora. The soprano will be accompanied by the Moscow Soloists chamber ensemble conducted by Yuri Bashmet.

Other festival participants include actors Konstantin Khabensky, Sergei Garmash, Evgeny Mironov, singers Ildar Abdrazakov, Olga Peretyatko, pianist Denis Matsuev, violinist Vadim Repin and other stars.

