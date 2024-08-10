Home policy

Germany sweeps the Olympics in canoe racing. Olaf Scholz also watches the competitions on site – and receives criticism afterwards.

Paris – Shortly before the end of the Olympic Games 2024 In Paris, Germany is once again showered with medals. The canoeists are particularly involved. On the regatta course, Germany won two gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal in canoe racing.

Olaf Scholz witnessed Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke’s gold medal in the kayak pairs live on the course in Vaires-sur-Marne. The Chancellor visited with his wife Britta Ernst, talked to coaches and officials, and also spoke to the athletes. However, such a meeting is now making the rounds. Because Max Rendschmidt and Tom Liebscher-Lucz had a clear message for the SPD politician.

“It is not important…”: After Scholz’s visit, German Olympic champions criticise the Chancellor

Rendschmidt and Liebscher-Lucz are among the gold medal-winning athletes on Team Germany. Both are part of the kayak foursome that came first at the Games. However, the meeting with Chancellor Scholz was not a matter of polite banter – it was sharp criticism.

Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst with Olympic champion Tom Liebscher-Lucz – the canoeist talked to Scholz for minutes. © Lindsey Wasson / dpa

“It is important not that politicians are only here for the next election result, but that family and friends are there,” Rendschmidt told the editorial network Germany. “He should make decisions for the sport instead. The love of sport is always discovered when there are medals.”

Olympic gold medalist talks to Olaf Scholz for minutes during visit

His teammate from the gold foursome, Liebscher-Lucz, spoke to the Chancellor for several minutes during Scholz’s visit to the Stade nautique in Vaires-sur-Marne. The conversation is said to have been about the cuts in funding, as well as the difficult training conditions in Germany. As the SZ reports from on site, Liebscher-Lucz is said to have “not minced his words” during the conversation.

“I would like to see him not only at the Olympics, but also at a World Championship or German Championship. Instead, our money will continue to be cut when we celebrate success,” said Liebscher-Lucz in an interview with RND about the conversation with Scholz. The Dresden native won gold in the foursome with Rendschmidt and Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke from Potsdam. In the twosome, they came fifth when Schopf/Lemke won on Friday.

Financially, the missed out on a second Olympic victory in Paris is not a bad thing. “There is only one gold prize. Only the highest medal counts. Double performance does not count in Germany,” said Rendschmidt. The gold prize is 20,000 euros.

Scholz with wife at Olympic canoe competitions – athlete’s presence was “irrelevant”

Scholz attended the canoe competitions with his wife Britta Ernst. The fact that the Chancellor was sitting in the stands “didn’t matter” to him, said Rendschmidt. With four Olympic victories, the Essen native is the most successful German canoeist at the Summer Games.

Rendschmidt took the fact that he missed out on his fifth gold medal calmly. “You can’t always win, you have to accept that the others are better,” said the 30-year-old. Thanks went above all to national coach Arndt Hanisch, who “has sacrificed a lot of sweat and blood in recent years and probably had sleepless nights too.”

Meanwhile, a German athlete is making Germany cheer with her sensational gold. (dpa/hs)