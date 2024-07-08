German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his deputy commented on Monday on the results of the French parliamentary elections, in which the left-wing coalition came out on top, depriving the far right of obtaining a parliamentary majority, as some opinion polls had predicted.

Scholz, a member of the Social Democratic Party, said he and his government members were “relieved” by the results of the French parliamentary elections.

On the sidelines of his visit to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in the southern German city of Nuremberg, Scholz said on Monday that it would have been a major challenge if French President Emmanuel Macron had been forced to agree to work with a right-wing populist party.

“This has now been avoided,” he added.

The decisive second round of France’s National Assembly elections, held Sunday, resulted in a surprise first place for the left-wing coalition, and not for the far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen, which was expected to lead the results. The National Rally came in third place behind President Macron’s centrist camp, according to initial projections.

Scholz expressed his hope that Macron and the deputies would be able to form a stable government. The German Chancellor said, “I am happy in any case about the very important German-French friendship. Personally, I can say that I am also happy about the good personal relationship I have with the French president.”

The advisor also pointed out the importance of the French election result for the European Union, saying that it relates to cooperation between the 27 countries, as well as moving forward in developing the union and including new countries.

“This can only happen in cooperation with France. Therefore, the result is the basis for us to continue to carry out this mission in the future as well,” Scholz said.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck also expressed his satisfaction with the results of the parliamentary elections in France.

Habeck, who is also economy minister, said that although forming a government is now very complicated, he sees it as very good that the centre, centre-left and left-wing parties are working together to prevent France from drifting towards nationalism, noting that the election result is encouraging.

“This will now be a huge challenge, especially for France itself, but also for Europe, which is currently undergoing a reorganization after the European Parliament elections, and for German-French relations,” Habeck, a member of the Green Party, added, expressing his hope that Paris will quickly find the position that Europe needs in this difficult time, stressing that it will not succeed without France.

In the same context, Kevin Kunert, Secretary General of the German Social Democratic Party, to which Chancellor Scholz belongs, commented on the French elections, expressing his feeling of joy, saying: “Many people felt that a stone had been lifted from their chests, and so did I.”