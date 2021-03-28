A senior aide to German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the government should strive to reduce the rate of spread of Coronavirus infection in the next few weeks, otherwise it risks the emergence of new vaccine-resistant strains.

“We are going through the most dangerous phase in the epidemic … The next few weeks will determine whether we will control it,” Helge Brown, the chief of staff of the chancellery’s office, told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The German official added that if the number of cases rose at a rapid rate again, the risk that the next new strain would become resistant to the vaccine would increase.

The number of HIV cases in Germany has increased sharply in recent weeks as a result of a faster-spreading strain and measures to ease restrictions.

The number of confirmed cases increased yesterday, Saturday, by 20,472 cases and 157 deaths, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases.