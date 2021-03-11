German official: The third wave of Corona injuries has already begun

Germany’s chief disease control official said that a third wave of Coronavirus infections has already begun in the country.

Lothar Feller, head of the German “Robert Koch” institute for disease control, said that he is very concerned, and that there are clear indications that the third wave has already started in Germany.

Today, Thursday, marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus a global pandemic.

Feller told the United Nations journalists in Geneva on Wednesday that it is still urgently necessary to adhere to strictness when it comes to preventive measures, such as wearing masks and maintaining distance between people, despite the start of the vaccination campaign.

He pointed out that the vaccination campaign is a race against the mutated virus, but the finish line looms on the horizon.