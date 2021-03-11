No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

German official: The third wave of Corona injuries has already begun

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
March 11, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter



Germany’s chief disease control official said that a third wave of Coronavirus infections has already begun in the country.
Lothar Feller, head of the German “Robert Koch” institute for disease control, said that he is very concerned, and that there are clear indications that the third wave has already started in Germany.
Today, Thursday, marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus a global pandemic.
Feller told the United Nations journalists in Geneva on Wednesday that it is still urgently necessary to adhere to strictness when it comes to preventive measures, such as wearing masks and maintaining distance between people, despite the start of the vaccination campaign.
He pointed out that the vaccination campaign is a race against the mutated virus, but the finish line looms on the horizon.

Source: Agencies

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.