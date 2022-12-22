Sven Gigold, the state minister responsible for competition policy at the German Economy Ministry, pointed to Twitter’s sudden suspension of accounts for journalists and restrictions on access to some links.

In a letter to two European Commission officials, Gigold called on the European Union to open an investigation.

He said the commission should act to prevent what he called “anti-competitive Twitter behaviour”.

The European Commission confirmed receiving the letter and said it would respond in due course, adding that it was closely following developments related to Twitter.

“The general terms and conditions that change almost hourly, and the bizarre justifications for the broad restrictions on links and the blocking of journalists, all of this threatens the freedom of competition and poses a threat to freedom of expression, information and the press,” Gigold wrote on Twitter with the publication of the letter.

On Tuesday, Musk said he would step down as CEO of Twitter.

Gigold stated that the Commission will supervise large platforms such as Facebook and Google in accordance with the new regulations it has established regarding digital markets.

He said: “Twitter has not yet been classified as a dominant digital platform given that the company’s sales are still very low, however, Twitter has a significant impact on shaping public opinion around the world as well as in Europe.”