A German official earned 350 thousand euros in five years without doing anything

The official appointed in charge of construction and planning in the German community of Betzdorf-Gebhardshain with a population of 26 thousand people did not perform any work for five years, but earned 350 thousand euros during this time, writes Bild.

According to journalists, the man, hired by the local burgomaster Bernd Brato, was supposed to work from home at the request of the authorities, but there were no such requests, and he simply received his salary regularly.

Local supervisory authorities have already become interested in such profitable idleness. They organized an audit, according to the results of which hundreds of thousands of damages could be assigned to the employer. The civil servant himself is not in danger, since he “worked” in full accordance with the staffing schedule, the media write.

Earlier, a court in Valencia, Spain, found local archive employee Carles Recio guilty of “the clear intention of skipping work and not fulfilling his official duties” because the person involved in the case for ten years checked in at the security post at 07:30 in the morning and then went about his business , repeating the procedure at 16:00. Recio himself claimed that he “worked like a horse” outside the office. However, the investigation did not find a single documented episode of his work over the years.