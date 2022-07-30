The head of the German Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Disposal, Wolfram Koenich, refused to extend the operation of nuclear power plants in Germany.

Koenich wrote in an article in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, due to be published on Sunday, that the assessment of the possibility of an extension “must take into account not only the safety of nuclear power plants, but also the disposal of radioactive waste.”

“In both cases, the costs of continuing to operate the stations will be significant to the entire community… The hard-earned social consensus will be called into question,” Konish noted.

Because of the current energy crisis caused by the Russian war in Ukraine, there has been a debate about extending the operation of the three remaining nuclear power plants in Germany beyond the end of this year. According to the current plan, the three stations will be decommissioned by the end of 2022.

Koenich also has widespread doubts about the timetable for finding a nuclear waste repository site in Germany. According to the law, a decision on the location of the final repository of waste must be made by 2031, so that storage can begin in 2050. “My office has always called on the company responsible for searching for the site to make progress so that the timetable set by the law can be met,” Konish wrote. It will take another 20 years for the warehouse to be operational… I must state today that I no longer consider the 2031 goal to be realistic.”