Franziska Vystrcil

Many nuclear power plants in Germany, like here in Gundremmingen (Bavaria), are already off the grid. The last three are scheduled to be shut down in 2022. © Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon/imago images

The last three nuclear power plants in Germany are scheduled to go offline by the end of the year. A Stuttgart researcher is clearly against it.

Stuttgart – With the turn of the year came many changes towards consumers (BW24* reported). Germany is still facing one of extreme proportions: the last three nuclear power plants in Germany are to be shut down by the end of the year. But of all things from the Green-governed Stuttgart dissenting voices are now being raised.

According to a researcher from Baden-Wuerttemberg* the nuclear plants could continue to operate. In view of an imminent energy crisis caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it might even be necessary to extend the service lives of the three nuclear power plants still connected to the grid in Germany.

Stuttgart researcher brings life extension of nuclear power plants in Germany into play

It is currently not foreseeable how long the Russia-Ukraine crisis will drag on. The nuclear power plants would be an ace up the sleeve for Germany. “The systems are capable of supplying electricity reliably for several years to come. From a technical point of view, there is nothing to be said against it,” says Jörg Starflinger, Professor of Nuclear Energy and Energy Systems in Stuttgart. The power plants are also in very good shape, the scientist continues. “If Germany wants to become less dependent on natural gas, you have to see that we have the production capacities in our own country.”

However, in the case of the three nuclear power plants, one cannot think long and hard, as the professor emphasizes. Around a third of the fuel rods in the power plants have to be replaced every year. The further process of the exchange is time-consuming and must be well prepared. For example, calculations take a lot of time. “In autumn it might be too late for that,” says Jörg Starflinger.

“The capacity of the three nuclear power plants could definitely help us with the power supply in the coming winter,” the scientist continues. To do this, however, the Bundestag would have to change the Atomic Energy Act. And that fast. “Time threatens to run out.”

Nuclear power plants in Germany: energy suppliers or ticking time bombs?

Jörg Starflinger’s colleague Antonio Hurtado, Professor of Hydrogen and Nuclear Energy Technology at the Technical University of Dresden, is also in favor of using the power plants again. “The answer to the question of whether the nuclear power plants could be operated beyond the end of the year from a safety point of view must be yes,” he agrees.

Editor’s note This article was originally published on March 2, 2022. Since it is still relevant for our readers, the editors have updated it.

Anti-nuclear opponents will certainly be less enthusiastic about such statements. That too Nuclear power plant in Neckarwestheim, Baden-Württemberg, is to remain in operation until the end of 2022* – and that despite defective pipes. Many opponents see the works as ticking time bombs. Dangerous damage has been discovered several times at the nuclear power plant near Günzburg*.