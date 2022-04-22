Home page World

A picture of Madeleine McCann is attached to the window of a restaurant in Praia Da Luz (archive image). © Armando Franca/AP/dpa

In May 2007, then three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared from an apartment complex in Portugal. Since then there has been no trace of her. Now, for the first time in 15 years, a suspect has been named in the Maddie case.

London/Lisbon – In the case of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in 2007, Portuguese prosecutors have declared one person a “formal suspect”.

The public prosecutor’s office in the southern Portuguese region of Faro did not disclose a name in a statement published on the Internet – but emphasized that German authorities had taken action on the basis of an international request for legal assistance from the Portuguese public prosecutor’s office.

Portuguese and British media assume that it is the 45-year-old German who is currently in custody in Germany. The then three-year-old British girl disappeared from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007. The case made headlines around the world.

In June 2020, the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Braunschweig public prosecutor announced that the imprisoned Christian B. was suspected of murder in the case. The 45-year-old is currently serving a several-year prison sentence in Oldenburg for raping a woman in 2005 in her house near Praia da Luz.

The formal designation of a person as a suspect does not constitute an indictment, but is a prerequisite for one. Because the measure interrupts, among other things, the statute of limitations, which occurs after 15 years under Portuguese law for murder. Since the girl disappeared from the apartment complex in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007, the statute of limitations would have expired in a few days. dpa