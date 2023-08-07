Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/07/2023 – 9:15 am Share

Young man from Rio was awaited by relatives at Frankfurt airport, but was denied entry and was registered as “dangerous”. Case is “scandalous”, says defense. Police say the episode is under investigation. When human resources management student Gabriel Roque (not his real name), 21, left Rio de Janeiro on July 6 to embark on what would be the first plane trip of his life, he he was happy and looking forward to seeing his relatives again.

In the afternoon of the following day, as soon as the plane landed in Frankfurt, Germany, three aunts, two uncles and a cousin who live in the European country were waiting for the boy – in vain, as they would only discover almost 30 hours later.

Barred at immigration control by the German Federal Police on the grounds of insufficient documentation, Gabriel was sent back to Brazil after being interrogated and spending the night poorly fed and poorly accommodated on an airport bench, always under white lights – despite the efforts of her family members to reverse the decision and a lawyer being summoned.

In addition to having been denied entry into Germany and running the risk of having to pay for his own deportation, Gabriel says that he was also “booked” in the Schengen Area’s information system. Alleging that the young man provided contradictory information to the agents, the police would have classified him as a “danger to public order and security in the Federal Republic of Germany” – a shock for him, who had never had any problems with the authorities until then, and reason for revolt for the relatives, who point out racism in the case and received the support of a human rights organization based in Frankfurt.

“They asked what I intended to do there, if I was part of a criminal faction, if I had a police record”, lists Gabriel, whose real name was withheld at his request. “It was stressful, a horrible embarrassment.”

“There was some kind of discrimination”, claims lawyer

At the time of the episode, the police argued that the young man was unable to prove sufficient means to stay in the country, nor did he present a statement from a financial person responsible for his stay, in addition to having demanded health insurance from him.

According to the page of the German diplomatic representations in Brazil, Brazilians who wish to make a short-term visit to the European country for tourism do not need health insurance for travel. If they are questioned, it is necessary to prove sufficient financial resources for the stay, and the declaration of a financial officer is one of the possible ways to demonstrate this.

Gabriel’s family is said to have met both requirements later. One of the uncles even presented his paychecks in order to prove that they had sufficient means to receive the nephew, along with a financial commitment term – this, however, was rejected by the police on the grounds that it was not up to the agents to receive the documentation, but to the Department of Foreigners, which is not open to the public on weekends. Another solution proposed by the family, that of sending cash to the boy through agents, was also rejected.

“You see that there was some kind of discrimination because the Bundespolizei [Polícia Federal da Alemanha] refused, for more than 24 hours, to collaborate to clarify this case”, says the lawyer Gerhard Grüner, who was summoned by Gabriel’s family while he was still at the airport.

Grüner says the officers seemed determined to carry out “exemplary punishment”, albeit “inappropriate” for someone with “a return ticket, three aunts, two uncles and a cousin waiting, all willing to do anything to leave Of course he can stay in the country.”

Therefore, says the lawyer, it would be inappropriate to treat the young man as a problem, someone who would not be able to support himself during the visit. “It doesn’t make any sense, so there must have been some personal reason.”

Sought by DW, the police stated that the case is being investigated internally and that, for this reason, they could not comment on it yet.

Registered for ten years

Recalling what happened in conversation with DW, Gabriel says that, after being asked at immigration about the reason for the trip and whether he had money or an invitation letter and travel insurance – he didn’t – he would have been asked to move away from the queue and wait on the side.

Confused, the boy called one of the aunts, who tried unsuccessfully to explain the situation to the agents. From there, he was taken to a room to be interrogated, at two different times, with the help of translators.

After being released, he remained in the immediate vicinity of immigration control in the hope of having his passage cleared. The police also demanded that he return at pre-arranged times to sign a kind of attendance sheet. Only when he was already in Brazil did he say he learned from his lawyer that he had been registered as someone dangerous – an observation that remains in the records of the immigration authorities in the Schengen Area for ten years.

According to Grüner, the registration will have consequences for future trips that the young man wants to make in Europe, exposing him to new interrogations. “They will want to know why he was refused entry to Germany. When in doubt, there will always be a risk that he will not be able to travel.” The lawyer went to court to ask for the police action to be classified as illegal.

Case is “scandalous”, says defense

The page of the German diplomatic representations informs that Brazilians traveling for tourism can enter and remain in the country for a maximum of 90 days within a period of six months, provided they have a valid passport and prove the purpose, circumstances and sufficient financial resources for the stay. .

According to Grüner, the rules dispense with the requirement for health insurance and a term of financial commitment. The traveler would be expected to budget 45 euros a day, but this is a guideline value, and the police should, in this case, consider that the young person would be hosted by relatives. The lawyer argues that it would be an exaggeration to demand that he have this term in hand at the time of immigration control, and that the police had a duty to consider presenting the document at a later time.

Instead, the police, he says, first informed the family that they were just doing a routine check and that everything would soon be fine, and then that the assessment had been completed by the time Gabriel was stopped and that the decision was irreversible. “And it is not so. While he wants to enter and is in the waiting area, they have to consider the documentation that is presented”, says Grüner.

“What is scandalous is that a Brazilian who meets all the prerequisites to enter Germany is denied entry into the country by the police because they are not willing to consider these points”, he adds, adding that the experience can be traumatizing.

Case is “negative propaganda” for Germany, assesses NGO

The GMVV, a German NGO that works in the European Parliament and the European Commission on human and civil rights issues and that follows Gabriel’s case, also questions the conduct of the police.

Michele Sciurba, one of the organization’s representatives, says that the episode is not only “negative propaganda” for the country, but also calls into question the credibility of the federal government, which has been making an effort to recruit Brazilian labor in the health area. .

Frankfurt airport, argues Sciurba, is Germany’s “calling card”. “Therefore, in our view, it is urgent that this case be investigated and serve to curb in the future all forms of institutional racism and racial profiling at the airport.”

“I want to go back as a matter of honor”

Gabriel says he wants to regain his good reputation, and that returning to Germany is now a “matter of honor” for him.

“I never had any kind of problem in Brazil, never. Can you imagine, I go to another country and they classify me as a danger? If my uncles weren’t appointing a lawyer to represent me, I’d come back without knowing anything and would probably be arrested because there would be a huge fine in my name”, he comments, referring to the costs of deportation.

“My son is not a criminal”, emphasizes Teresa, Gabriel’s mother, whose name was also changed to preserve the young man’s identity. “He arrived in a country that was going to spend four weeks and suffered all this prejudice – for a first world country, it was terrible. They are dreams, you know, that they end up destroying. My son dreams of going to other countries, also professionally. My biggest concern is clearing his name.”