Berlin (AFP)

“What an embarrassment”, “a terrible shock”, “a foul surprise”, are some of the German media’s headlines after the humiliating fall of the “Manschaft” in front of modest North Macedonia 1-2 in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

And the loss was the first for Germany at home in the World Cup qualifiers since its resounding fall against England 1-5 in Munich in September 2001, dropping to third place (6 points) in a group within its reach, and Armenia, the leader on goal difference from North Macedonia, includes 9 points for each. who are they”.

The loss also ended a series of 18 matches, in which the German national team had successively won the World Cup qualifiers, since they tied Sweden 4-4 in 2012.

Supporters of the German national team were well-trodden after a relatively good start in the qualifiers, which saw their country win against Iceland 3 – zero and then over Romania 1 – zero, especially after the historic fall of the team against Spain with a disastrous result of 0-6 last November, during a match in the Nations League European.

“What an embarrassment” was published in the widely circulated Bild newspaper, heading to the coach of the German national team, Joachim Loew, who will leave his post at the end of the European Cup next summer, “It’s over!”

“The magic that the coach of the national team enjoyed during the coronation at the 2014 World Cup is over,” she said. “It is undeniable what has been achieved for the team, but his time is over.”

As for Kicker magazine, it described the loss as a “bad surprise”, and said, “The German national team is proud of it. Some players do not play at their usual level.”

“The national team that was built a little while ago is still in the process of seeing its first steps,” she added.

Whereas, the “Vaz” newspaper, published in Frankfurt, considered that what happened constituted a “terrible shock”.

Loew appeared sullen after the match, and said, “The disappointment is very big. It is a step back. We made many mistakes, and we did not find a hole in the wall of the organized North Macedonia team.”

“We also allowed the opposing team to counter-attack, and we did not have control over the game,” he added.