Joe Biden’s rise to power in the United States did not live up to the German government’s hopes for improving bilateral relations. This is reported by a German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, article published on Tuesday, March 23rd.

“After Donald Trump’s tirade, everyone hoped for a fair approach to people, that they would be heard again and be able to participate in decision-making. However, the hopes of the federal government did not come true, “- said the author of the material.

According to him, the first personal meeting of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at a conference of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels “did not bode well.” Before the event, the American authorities presented the allies with an uncoordinated proposal for the future of Afghanistan (a peace conference in April), which canceled out previous plans, the newspaper writes.

Also, Blinken, before a bilateral meeting with the Maas, demanded that the FRG stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, threatening with further sanctions. This approach made it impossible to “tactfully” discuss the issue, the newspaper emphasizes.

“Even opponents of the pipeline in Germany are categorically against US extraterritorial sanctions,” the author said.

On March 24, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the United States had explicitly warned Germany about the sanctions that could apply to companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2. Earlier, Blinken said that Washington is still against the construction of the gas pipeline.

On the same day, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that Germany had announced to the US administration that it was rejecting extraterritorial sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. He added that Berlin’s position on the SP-2 issue remains unchanged.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from the Russian coast through the Baltic to Germany. The project is opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the European Union, Ukraine, which fears the loss of transit of Russian gas, Poland and the Baltic countries.