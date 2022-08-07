Europe is looking all over the world for a replacement for Russian gas and as a result “selects” blue fuel from third world countries. The German newspaper writes about it Handelsblatt.

It is noted that European companies create competition in the LNG markets, provoking gas problems in third world countries.

Steve Hill, vice president of oil and gas company Shell, called the fuel situation in Asia critical. According to him, Europe is creating an energy crisis in developing countries by pumping gas from the rest of the world.

Thus, Bangladesh accused the European Union of luring LNG producers to its side. It is emphasized that millions of people in developing countries are “plunged into darkness” because of this.

Earlier, on August 7, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of Russia and a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, commented on an article by The Wall Street Journal that EU countries are likely to be forced to compete with Asian states for Russian liquefied natural gas in the coming months. .

He clarified that the LNG supplier sells the resource to those who offer a higher price. At the same time, prices were traditionally higher in Asia, “it was a more premium market.” Currently, gas goes to the European market, because the price is higher there.

The day before, journalists from The Wall Street Journal shared their forecast that on the eve of winter, the EU countries will have to face Asia in the struggle for gas supplies from Russia. A confrontation with Europe will provoke an economic recovery in China after the quarantine associated with COVID-19, or a cold winter in Asia, they believe.

The issue of fuel economy in Europe escalated in mid-June against the backdrop of a reduction in supplies via Nord Stream. Then, due to problems with the equipment, Gazprom reduced the volume of gas pumped.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly noted that the West’s refusal from normal cooperation with Russia, as well as from part of Russian energy resources, harms the economies of many states. According to him, inflation and rising prices in a number of countries is absolutely unprecedented.