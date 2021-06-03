ofMoritz Bletzinger shut down

Denmark wants to process asylum applications abroad in the future. For this purpose, accommodations are to be built in third countries. The EU is sharply critical of the plans.

Munich / Brussels – The Danish parliament passed a controversial law on Thursday. Denmark * wants to set up asylum centers in other countries. According to the Danish agency Ritzau has now made a majority in parliament possible.

Asylum seekers can thus be flown to third countries. They should then wait there for their application to be processed in Denmark. Even recognized asylum seekers are likely to be severely affected by the new law. They too can hardly hope for a future in Denmark. The new system stipulates that they remain in third countries or are transferred to refugee camps of the United Nations.

The ruling Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made the proposal for the new law. The liberal party Venstre helped that it was passed now.

Negotiations with countries in Africa: Refugee policy in Denmark arouses massive criticism

The Danish course was already controversial anyway. Like the newspaper Jyllands Post reported, the government had so far negotiated with Egypt, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tunisia. Reception camps should be set up there. Concrete agreements have not yet been made, but the Vestre party had already pushed through that parliament would have to approve the corresponding contracts.

Denmark project is met with massive criticism from the EU Commission *. It makes it clear that the country’s plans will not be readily accepted. “We share the concerns of the UN Commissioner for Refugees – both about the compatibility of the text with Denmark’s international obligations and about the risk that the foundations of the international protection system for refugees will be undermined,” a spokesman told the German press agency clear.

Handle asylum applications abroad? Denmark would probably violate EU rules

The European Union reserves the right to take legal action against Denmark. The external processing of asylum applications comes up against a fundamental question and is not permitted under existing EU rules.

“Relocating the asylum procedure and the protection of refugees to another country outside Europe is not a responsible and sustainable solution – and it would also contradict the principles on which international refugee cooperation is based,” criticized the UN refugee agency in advance. Denmark could trigger a domino effect, warned Henrik Nordentoft, representative of the Nordic and Baltic countries. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.