DThe filling level of the German natural gas storage facilities reached the 100 percent mark on Sunday morning. The European gas storage association GIE registered exactly 100.03 percent, according to preliminary data published on the Internet on Sunday evening. According to previous information from the federal government, this amount corresponds to the consumption of two to three average cold winter months.

The President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, expressed relief: “It is good news that the storage facilities are now 100 percent full. We are much better prepared for the winter than we were last year,” Müller told the German press agency dpa. But it is too early to give a complete all-clear. “We ask people to think carefully about how much consumption can be saved.” If you use gas sparingly, you can save a lot of money.

The gas storage facilities compensate for fluctuations in gas consumption and thus form a buffer system for the gas market. The levels usually decrease in winter and increase again after the end of the heating season.

The largest German storage facility in Rehden, Lower Saxony, recorded a filling level of 99.3 percent on Sunday. The storage facilities are also almost full across the EU. According to GIE, the fill level was almost 99.6 percent.

According to the storage association Ines, 100 percent indicates the capacity of gas storage facilities under normal conditions. If the gas cools, the volume decreases so that additional gas can be stored. In such a case, the fill level exceeds the 100 percent mark.