The German Rugby national team also lost the game against the Netherlands at the European Championship and thus no chance of participating in history. The team of coach Mark Kuhlmann had to give up fifth to eight in Amsterdam with 9:38 (6: 5) in the first of two placement games. In mid -March, the Germans play for seventh place in the second placement game against Switzerland.

Only one ending of the European Championship in fifth place would have kept the German dreams of a World Cup participation in Australia in 2027. This enables participation in a repeening tournament for one of the last tickets for Australia. After the defeats in Romania (10:48), Portugal (14:56) and against Belgium (19:39), Germany ended the European Championship four group B at the end of the table. The first two teams of each group, on the other hand, not only secured the space in the semi -finals, but also the ticket for the World Cup.