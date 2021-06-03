GIce games can pose puzzles. On Wednesday evening, the German fans in front of the television, there were no others in the friendly against Denmark, experienced such a riddle. For more than ninety minutes, the lead camera repeatedly moved huge letters into the picture. On the entire width of the deserted grandstand read: “Jogis”. Not more.

Everything else could or should be thought of: Jogi’s farewell tour. That would have been a possibility. There has been constant talk of this since the national coach’s withdrawal, which was announced in March. In the press, on the radio and on the internet, you can read and hear without ceasing how relaxed, relaxed and focused the national coach is supposed to be – and how this mood is positively transmitted to his team. Gossip that is spread just like that before big tournaments.

The solution to the riddle, at least from Innsbruck: The complete lettering in the stadium, framed in black, red and gold, read: “Jogis Jungs”. Jogi’s boys? That was the second riddle of the evening. Because even after this penultimate European Championship test, with a view to the starting eleven for the European Championship opening game against France on June 15, you have to ask yourself: Who are they: Jogi’s boys? Or to put it another way: What will the German team look like after three years of preparation for the EM? But that too: a completely unsolved question.

There is little that can be trusted

The sporting truth immediately before the start of the tournament is: A core formation and a clear style of play are not discernible even after 28 games since the bankruptcy at the World Cup in Russia. Even after almost three years of development, there can be no talk of a well-rehearsed team.

At the dress rehearsal on Monday against Latvia, a completely different team will compete after over half a dozen top players were missing against Denmark: The winning trio from the Champions League with Rüdiger, Havertz and Werner, but also Gündogan, Goretzka and Kroos. And who will play against France from the start – and with what orientation? That can only be seen roughly. Except for goalkeeper Neuer and a Bayern block, it seems, there is little reliable that the national coach can offer.

In Innsbruck, Hummels and Müller were finally back over two and a half years after their last international match in November 2018 (2-2 against the Netherlands). They gave the recently unsettled national team with their sovereignty shortly before the start of the European Championship at least a certain stability and organizational strength. One that the national coach has never been able to produce permanently with various concepts since the World Cup in Russia.

It is still uncertain whether this will succeed at the last minute before the start of the European Championship against world champions France, European champions Portugal and then against Hungary. The results and achievements of the past months and years do not show much for this. Shortly before the European Championship, the principle of hope prevails, despite the many outstanding players.