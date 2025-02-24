Ann-Katrin Berger looked quite duped at how the ball rustled through her legs, even if the mistake had previously happened before 0: 1 in the Nations League against the Netherlands. Even when compensation for the 2-2 final score, Berger could hardly oppose anything, this time the ball flew after a header against their direction, again others could have prevented the origin. Both moments should therefore be incorporated into the evaluation sheet with mitigating circumstances. Only the situation is just like that: even for an experienced and tried -and -tested goalkeeper like the 34 -year -old Berger, as many good moments are important as possible. Because it is under special observation.

A few days ago, national coach Christian Wück announced that Giulia Gwinn from FC Bayern will lead the German national team as a captain after four interim operations. The first international match of the year last Friday was Gwinn’s premiere as an official leader, so this topic has already been done four months before the start of the European Championship in Switzerland (July 2 to 27). How exactly he attacked the departments, midfield and defense, Wück still has a little time. But number one in the gate, he should set it up quickly. Too many open questions do not contribute to the stability of a team – and that has been missing for some time now, especially on the German defensive.

German national team in the Nations League :“The girls are too lax on the woman” In the 2-2 against the Netherlands in the first international match of the year, Christian Wück is busy scolding. He sees the well -tried strengths on the offensive, but the defense remains a “challenge”, as the national coach says.

“We want to create clear conditions,” Wück announced before the start of the international year: “We want to have a clear distribution of roles at the latest for the second National League phase.” The first National League phase will be completed this Tuesday with the game against Austria (6.15 p.m., ZDF), the second is scheduled for early April, with two games against Scotland (on April 4 in Dundee and four days later in Wolfsburg) . The 90 minutes plus X, which now serve to collect application material in the Max Morlock Stadium in Nuremberg, is therefore of certain importance. And the starting position changed shortly before.

In his first four games as a national coach, Christian Wück has occupied the position in the goal alternately

In addition to Ann-Katrin Berger, the national coach also nominated Stina Johannes von Eintracht Frankfurt and Sophia Winkler from SGS Essen. But the German published on Sunday evening Football Association (DFB) The news that Winkler suffered “a serious injury to the left knee” in training. The exact diagnosis was neither announced by the association nor by the association, only as much: after the examination in Erlangen, Winkler traveled immediately. The 21-year-old had debuted against Switzerland in 2024 and remained 6-0 without a goal, which was also due to offensive harmless opponents, but Winkler has been a great hope for the future for a long time. Maybe Wück would have given her another opportunity to position herself for the European Championship. He had already given her good chances of participating, but that could have been done.

Stina Johannes (2nd VR) should travel to Switzerland to the European Championship. Goalkeeper coach Michael Fuchs has to do without the injured Sophia Winkler (left). (Photo: Gawlik/Beautiful Sports/Imago)

As for the number of missions, the differences behind Berger’s 18 international matches are not great: Johannes only comes up with one game more than Winkler. However, you shouldn’t be fooled by that, Johannes has been there for a while and comes to much more minutes in the Bundesliga. But the 25-year-old shares the fate of many good goalkeepers in Germany: there was always a better one: Nadine Angerer had to wait eternity until she followed Silke Rottenberg. Almuth Schult was similar with Angerer. Merle Frohms also needed patience. The fact that the situation is now different and the younger ones can have hopes is also due to the fact that Frohms, 30, surprisingly resigned from the national team in September.

The long-standing number one had been degraded before the Olympic Games by interim national coach Horst Hrubesch. Afterwards she was the footballer of the year for the German fans, and Berger, playing for Gotham FC, was awarded the best goalkeeper in the league in the USA. Wück called a competition in the goal in the knowledge of Frohms. When he did, he will have thought of a duel between Berger and Frohms. Less about the question of whether he prefers to experience experience in his first tournament as a national national coach or whether the generation change is also expressed in this position.

Alexandra Popp had initiated the upheaval at the captain’s office with her farewell, in the defense it was Marina Hegering with her resignation – players like Rebecca Knaak get a chance because the veterans Sara Doorsun (33, Eintracht Frankfurt) and Kathrin Hendrich (32, VfL Wolfsburg) injured. In contrast, an upheaval would be actively preferred in the goal – and Berger would be degraded. “He probably has a good reason for not yet setting up,” Berger told the last time Kicker And added in her pragmatic way: “The only thing I can do is to play what I can do.”

Midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken praises Ann-Katrin Berger’s “Brutal” presence

Wück had occupied the position alternately last year. In his debut in the Wembley Stadium against England (4: 3), Berger was in goal, against Australia (1: 2), John followed, against Switzerland Winkler and against Italy (1: 2) Ena Mahmutovic from FC Bayern, which now was nominated for Winkler and joined the U23 to the national team. The 21-year-old was increasingly in focus in autumn after Maria Luisa Grohs was diagnosed with a cancer. Grohs recover and back, but the regular place at FC Bayern has taken over Mahmutovic for the time being, the European Championship comes too early for Grohs.

If you wanted, you could see a reference to the outcome of the decision -making at the Rochade on the jersey bridges of Berger, Johannes, Winkler and Mahmutovic. Berger still wore number 12 at Olympia, after which only her jersey was flocked with number 1, the 12 was immigrated by Johannes zu Winkler and Mahmutovic. Even though Wück did not want to have this as a statement, it can be assumed that he will probably speak out for the experience and calm of Berger in an exchange with goalkeeper coach Michael Fuchs, who will make the decisive recommendation.

Although she (without consequences), she also afforded the Netherlands one of her sometimes interspersed bad passes. But their parades and their midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken “Brutal” presence predominance. Berger, too, has repeatedly intervened in the game structure with precise long balls, not only in her latest appearance. Wück was satisfied after the 2-2 in the Netherlands: Berger intercepted everything and fulfilled the task as the team of coaches expected. Perhaps this praise was already the last indication of the decision – regardless of whether Berger can continue to play against Austria with the defense for the European Championship, with number 1 on the back.