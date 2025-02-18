National coach Christian Wück promoted Giulia Gwinn to the firm captain of the German footballers. The successor to Alexandra Popp announced Wück at the start of the European Championship year after the first training session on the DFB campus. The right -back from FC Bayern was considered a top candidate for the vacant office. Janina Minge from VfL Wolfsburg was appointed Gwinn’s deputy almost four and a half months before the European Championship in Switzerland (July 2 to 27). “In our team we have many leaders who can and will take responsibility,” Gwinn becomes In the press release of the association cited. “This commonality is very important to me: we are concerned with the greatest possible sporting success – that is always a community performance.”

After Popp’s farewell in October, Gwinn had already cited the DFB women as an interim captain. After the introductory phase of the new team of coaches, Wück decided on his captain before the Nations League started. “Giulia is an absolute top performer. She is strong opinion and a personality that goes on and off the square, ”said Wück to his choice. He was convinced that Gwinn will be an excellent captain.

At 25 years and 57 international matches, the “national player of 2024” has long been considered one of the most reliable supports of the German team. In the 2023 World Cup debacle in Australia, the European Championship second was lacking after its second cruciate ligament tear, at Olympia 2024 she secured the bronze medal with her converted penalty in the small final against Spain with her converted penalty.

At the upcoming European Championship, Gwinn and Co. want to play for the title again. For this, the Nations League must serve as preparation: Germany will first play against the Dutch in Breda on Friday (8:45 p.m., ARD), four days later the home game in Nuremberg against Austria (6.15 p.m., ZDF).