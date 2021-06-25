The chairwoman of the German Ethics Council, Alena Buyx, was awarded the German National Prize on Friday.

The expert, who specializes in medical ethics, received the prize, endowed with 30,000 euros, at a ceremony in Berlin from the hands of ex-Federal President Horst Köhler, as announced by the German National Foundation. The decision for Buyx was announced at the end of April.

In a laudation on Buyx, the chairman of the Bundesvereinigung Lebenshilfe and former health minister Ulla Schmidt praised their commitment to a technically well-founded and clear discussion of ethical issues “on an equal footing”. The ethicist’s contributions not only conveyed scientific connections, said Schmidt in her appraisal, which was broadcast via video. Your requests to speak at the same time help to “overcome rifts”.

When the award was announced, the German National Foundation praised Buyx’s understandable style and high level of expertise, especially during the difficult time of the corona pandemic. In doing so, she succeeds in communicating the result of the consultations of the German Ethics Council “in clear and understandable language” and thereby always counteracts “fears”.

The national award is not a state award. It has been awarded by the German National Foundation since 1997, which was founded at the instigation of the former Federal Chancellor Helmut Schmidt and several entrepreneurs and intellectuals who were friends with him under the impression of reunification. The aim of the foundation is to promote German unity and raise public awareness of questions of national identity.

bro / cne