Object that would have been taken irregularly to Karlsruhe returns to the country in entourage of the German Foreign Minister. Return is considered a victory for Brazilian scientists against trafficking in fossils. The fossil of the dinosaur Ubirajara jubatus, which would have been taken illegally to Germany in 1995, was returned to Brazil this Sunday (04/06). The fossil was brought to the country by the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, who came to Brazil for an official trip that also includes the German Minister of Labor, Hubertus Heil.

The return of the dinosaur, which lived in Ceará around 110 million to 115 million years ago, in the Cretaceous period, symbolizes the fight of Brazilian scientists against the international trafficking of fossils. Brazilian legislation prohibits the sale of fossils and imposes a series of export restrictions. Even so, it is still common to find Brazilian prehistoric models in museums in Europe and the United States.

The illegal transfer of fossils out of the country is so common that, in some cases, Brazilian scientists have to travel abroad to gain access to some species.

Among the institutions that participated in the movement for the return of the Ubirajara jubatus are the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the Guimarães Rosa Institute and the German Embassy in Brazil.

Although it is already in Brazilian territory, the fossil will be officially transferred on June 12 to the Plácido Cidade Nuvens Paleontology Museum, at the Regional University of Cariri (Urca), which is located in the same region where the animal lived, in the south of Ceará. , about 530 kilometers from Fortaleza.

A ceremony will mark the arrival at the site, which will have an exclusive space to house the animal. The museum’s director, paleontologist Allyson Pinheiro, traveled to Brasília and is expected to accompany the entire process. He believes that the fossil will boost tourism and science in the region.

Recreated in illustrations, the Ubirajara jubatus had a somewhat exotic appearance, with feathers on the back that formed a mane and a pair of spikes in the shape of rods located near the shoulder region.

Carnivorous, 40 centimeters high and one meter long, weighed around five kilos, and is considered the first non-flying dinosaur with feathers found in Latin America.

the stalemate

The dispute between Brazil and Germany began after the species was presented in a scientific article for the first time in 2020, in the specialized magazine Cretaceous Research.

Brazilian scientists claimed that the fossil had been illegally exported and started a campaign to have it returned to Brazil. The article about the dinosaur in Cretaceous Research was temporarily removed from the air.

Then, other critical articles were published in international magazines, such as National Geographic and Science, contesting the export of the fossil. According to the Brazilian Society of Paleontology (SBP), the material was illegally removed from Brazil.

The Museum of Natural History in Karlsruhe (SMNK), in southwest Germany, in turn, was against the return, arguing that the specimen had arrived in the country before the entry into force of the provision establishing the return of artifacts and that, for this would legally be the property of the state of Baden-Württemberg.

“It was acquired before the entry into force of the Unesco Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, and was imported in compliance with all customs and entry regulations”, he argued, in 2021, the government of Baden-Württemberg.

Although the Unesco convention dates back to the 1970s, a German law from 2016 determines that all material imported before April 26, 2007 is considered legal in the country.

At the time, the posture of the German museum irritated the Brazilian paleontological community. Campaigns were launched on the internet asking for the fossil’s return and accusing the Germans of disrespecting international laws and Brazilian legislation.

Arts and hashtags were shared in different languages. The UbirajarabelongstoBR (“Ubirajara belongs to Brazil”) was used by foreign profiles that support the cause. A petition was also created asking for the repatriation of the specimen.

Transfer to Germany

The fossil was found in a quarry in the Araripe Basin region, between the municipalities of Nova Olinda and Santana do Cariri, in Ceará, and transported to Germany in 1995 to write an article for a scientific journal.

According to the published study, the authorization for this transfer was granted by the regional office of the former National Department of Mineral Production (DNPM), currently the National Mining Agency (ANM). But the document that authorized the withdrawal uses generic language, speaking only of “boxes with fossils”, with the signature of an employee convicted of defrauding reports for the extraction of emeralds.

After investigations into the alleged authorization, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) found conflicting versions between what the museum said and the civil servants involved in the case. The Brazilian Society of Paleontology (SBP) also states that, according to Brazilian legislation, an endorsement from the Ministry of Science would be required to authorize transport outside the country.

Since 1942, fossils are considered national heritage in Brazil. It is forbidden to sell them and it is mandatory to have an authorization to take them out of the country. In addition, a 1990 Ministry of Science ordinance prohibits the departure of holotypes – specimens used as a reference in the description of species – from national territory, as is the case of Ubirajara jubatus.

