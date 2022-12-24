German deputy Merz spoke about plans to bask on Christmas tree with candles

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz has revealed how he plans to bask in Germany in the winter. His words transmits Bietigheimer Zeitung.

Speaking about savings in the energy crisis, the German politician noted that he celebrates Christmas with a Christmas tree and real candles. According to him, already this fact “naturally raises the temperature in the room.” “Otherwise, we are celebrating quite normally and in a bourgeois way at home with the family,” added the leader of the faction.

Merz also said that in order to save electricity, he lowered the room temperature in his apartment and house. “I lowered the room temperature both in my Berlin apartment and in our house in Arnsberg, and I heat only those rooms that I use directly,” the deputy admitted.

Earlier it became known that Germany will spend billions of euros to limit the rise in gas and energy prices.