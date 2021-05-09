Bundestag deputy from the Left Party Dieter Dam arrived in Moscow to be vaccinated with the Russian drug against the coronavirus Sputnik V. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the deputy, he is not afraid of being vaccinated with the Russian vaccine, and the non-admission of Sputnik V to Germany, according to Dam, is connected with the political situation. “This is an attempt at every opportunity to damage relations between Russia and Germany. Our government, unfortunately, is even ready to sacrifice the lives of Germans for political purposes, ”he said.

The deputy believes that the Russian vaccine is the safest if the side effect of the drug is assessed.

Earlier it became known that negotiations between Russia and Germany on the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine had reached an impasse. According to Bild, negotiations are being dragged out due to the fact that Russia cannot supply the required amount of vaccine within the time frame Germany needs – in June or July 2021.