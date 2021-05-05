The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is an erroneous project from an economic point of view. This was announced on Wednesday, May 5, by the deputy of the German Bundestag, the official representative of the CDU / CSU faction in parliament on foreign policy issues, Jurgen Hardt.

“If I imagine the question of the energy supply of Europe in the future and the development that has taken place in the last 10-15 years, since the first and second branches of this project were planned, then I come to the conclusion that Nord Stream 2 is probably , and economically it has become a wrong investment, ”he said. His words are quoted at website party.

According to Hardt, the people who invested in the project will not make a profit once gas supplies begin. He noted that the issue of energy supply could be resolved by a dialogue in Europe and the United States on energy security and the volume of gas supplies from a certain source without achieving dependence on it.

On April 29, the Prime Minister of the German federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwezig, announced that Nord Stream 2 is needed by Germany and needs to be completed. She also stressed that she rejects US sanctions against the pipeline.

Earlier, on April 20, German Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated that Germany had made a choice in favor of the construction of the SP-2, despite the criticism of the EU countries.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed. The latter have more than once imposed sanctions on the project.