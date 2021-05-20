Member of the Bundestag Energy Committee Steffen Kotrets said that the situation around the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is still not transparent.

According to him, after Washington’s decision to abandon a number of sanctions against the operator of the Nord Stream 2 AG project, it would be politically correct to initiate countermeasures against the United States of America – for example, to increase customs duties on American natural gas (LNG).

“The situation is confusing. There are only a few kilometers left to build, everyone knows that. I cannot judge how deep the rethinking goes in the US administration. I hope that this important project will finally come to an end successfully, “- said Kotrets in an interview with”RIA News“.

Speaking about the issues of US national interests in ensuring the energy security of European partners, a member of the Bundestag committee added that “if the threat of sanctions from the US administration were really dictated by concern for the energy security of Europe, they should have imposed sanctions against the German government long ago.”

Also, according to Cotrets, the decision of the German government to abandon coal and nuclear energy poses a threat to the energy security of Germany and Europe. According to him, the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will help soften this decision.

The day before, the United States imposed and immediately suspended sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, which is building the gas pipeline, and named four vessels and four organizations that “will be subject to sanctions” in connection with its construction.

On the night of May 20, it became known that the United States would continue to oppose the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

On April 20, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that, despite the differences, it is necessary to remain in dialogue with Russia. She also stressed that Germany intends to continue trade with Russia, including in the energy sector.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed. The latter expect to bring their liquefied natural gas to the European market.