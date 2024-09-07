The Bundestag raised the issue of warning Kyiv about the attack on the Nord Streams

Jessica Tatti, a member of the German Bundestag from the BSW party (Sahra Wagenknecht Union), has asked the country’s government about their knowledge of the preparation of terrorist attacks on the Nord Streams. This is stated in her request, reports RIA Novosti.

The deputy asked whether the authorities knew about Ukraine’s plans to blow up Russian pipelines. She noted that Ukrainian divers “with connections” to the former commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny, were involved in preparing the sabotage. In addition, as Tatti pointed out, Volodymyr Zelensky was also informed about the planned terrorist attack.

She also wondered what would happen to further military aid to Ukraine if it emerged that German authorities had been notified.