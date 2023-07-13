Home page World

Johannes Welte

A group of mountaineers from Teisendorf held out at this position. © Salzburg Alpine and Air Police

Great luck for a group of German mountaineers in Austria’s Großglockner area: They only narrowly escaped a huge avalanche.

Teisendorf/Kaprun – In the Austrian Großglockner area, a group of mountaineers narrowly escaped an avalanche, as the police had previously announced. The women and men (41 to 61 years old) set off at six o’clock at the Heinrich-Schwaiger-Haus above the Kaprun reservoirs for a day tour to the summit of the Großer Wiesbachhorn (3564 meters). They wanted to descend over the Vorderen Bratschenkopf (3401 meters) and the exposed Bratschen-Steig to the Schwarzenberghütte (2257 meters).

The rescuers and the rescued posed for a group photo after the rescue. © State Police Headquarters Salzburg

Several hundred meters of snow and ice broke off

At 3 p.m., a huge ice and snow avalanche broke loose at an altitude of 2,423 meters in the lower third of the climb. “This break, which was several hundred meters high, blocked German holidaymakers from descending through the inclined and exposed rock slab,” according to the Salzburg police. In addition, it could not be ruled out that further snow masses would fall down the flank. Last year there was an avalanche accident with mountaineers in the Italian Dolomites area.

The group refrained from further descent, made an emergency call and was finally rescued by the police helicopter “Libelle”. According to the ORF, the big advantage was the special helicopter, which provides sufficient turbine power and lift even on warm days in the even thinner air of the high mountains. One by one, the climbers were flown to the safe valley. A mountaineering group was rescued in an emergency call back in March.

Police: Climbing group was incredibly lucky

The police describe how the group narrowly escaped death: “The investigations of the alpine police showed that the tour group was very lucky in this event. If the mighty masses of snow and ice had cleared up just a short time later, the group would have been in the fall line of the masses.”