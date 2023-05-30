SFor days there has been no trace of the German high-altitude climber Luis Stitzinger. The mountain guide from Füssen in the Allgäu has been missing from the 8,586 meter high Kangchenjunga in eastern Nepal since Thursday. Stitzinger wanted to start his ascent from camp four at 7,600 meters towards the summit at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, which he apparently reached around 5 p.m. on Thursday. For the fifty-four year old it was the tenth of 14 eight-thousanders. At around 9 p.m. there was radio contact with him again. He is said to have been at an altitude of 8300 meters. Then he wanted to ski down to camp four. But he didn’t get there. Because his GPS isn’t sending any signals, he can’t be located. Stitzinger was also on the Kangchenjunga without bottled oxygen.

As Stefan Nestler, who is in contact with Stitzinger’s wife, the mountaineer Alix von Melle, reports in his blog “Abenteuer Berg”, Luis Stitzinger set out for the summit for the first time in mid-May, but entered the wrong gully in the upper part of the mountain , which is why he missed the highest point. He then reported to his wife, who had accompanied him to several eight-thousanders, that the snow conditions between about 8,000 meters and the base camp were not a problem for a ski descent.



Stitzinger climbed several eight-thousanders.

Image: Luis Stitzinger



Luis Stitzinger, who is considered to be one of the most experienced German high-altitude climbers, made a name for himself all over the world with daring ski descents. Stitzinger skied down a total of seven eight-thousanders. On Nanga Parbat (8125 meters) he completed the first ski descent of the central Diamir flank. On K2, the second highest mountain in the world at 8,611 meters, he skied from 7,900 meters via the Kukuczka route to the foot of the wall. When he was younger, it was also about speed. In 2006, together with Sebastian Haag, who later died in an avalanche on the Shishapangma (8027 metres), and Benedikt Böhm, he succeeded in completing the first full descent of Gasherbrum II (8034 metres). From the advanced base camp at an altitude of 5900 meters, they only needed twelve and a half hours to reach the summit, despite strenuous track work. In 2007 Stitzinger reached the 7134 meter high peak of Lenin Peak from the base camp at 4450 meters in less than ten hours via the north face and skied down again. “I don’t go up a mountain because I want to break a record,” he said at the time. “I’m concerned with the experience of nature and the body. It’s even more intense when the body is in full swing.”

Stitzinger is considered a very level-headed mountaineer

Despite these achievements, Stitzinger does not belong to the category of alpinists who flaunt announcements but then fail to report any successes. One could guess that he was planning something for this season in the Himalayas from posts on Facebook in which he reported on longer ski tours. However, it was not clear that he was preparing for a specific project and would be going to Nepal. In addition to his private projects, Stitzinger also led commercial expeditions to eight-thousanders. Most recently, he worked twice as a mountain guide on Mount Everest. Last year he accompanied Graham Keene to the top of Mount Everest, who at 68 became the oldest Briton to ever summit. He also wanted to ski down Mount Everest, but something got in the way both times, last year a respiratory infection.









Mount Everest

The highest of feelings

Image: Luis Stitzinger



Only on these Everest expeditions did Stitzinger use bottled oxygen for safety reasons. But he still had his plans for the highest mountain in the world: to climb Mount Everest without bottled oxygen – that is still a wish that he would like to realize, he told the FAZ magazine in March.







Stitzinger is considered a very level-headed mountaineer, mountain guide and expedition leader. Lukas Furtenbach, for whose company Luis Stitzinger worked as a mountain guide, describes the man from the Allgäu as one of the “most experienced, most reliable and most circumspect expedition mountain guides” he knows. “That’s why you’re not immune to the residual risk on high mountains, but that’s why he was a fixed and fundamental part of our Everest guide team.” In addition to his professional quality, Furtenbach also underlines Stitzinger’s human side. “An exceptional person.”

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Graciela Flor Cuenca Blas, who was on the Kangchenjunga at the same time as Stitzinger, complained that nobody had rushed to help to look for him. In the Himalayas there is no organized mountain rescue service like in the Alps, which would also work on a voluntary basis. Search and rescue operations have to be organized and paid for in advance. As heard from Kathmandu, the search team could only be brought to the Kangchenjunga base camp on Monday due to the weather.