From: Henning Rosenstengel

A journey through the methodical network of federal highways: How Germany numbers its highways and why they are more than just numbers.

Germany’s highways, known worldwide for their engineering and lack of speed limits, have a unique and sophisticated numbering system that goes far beyond simple numbers. This system, which has evolved over the years, plays a crucial role in navigating the country’s extensive highway network and reflects the precision and methodical planning that has gone into Germany’s transport infrastructure.

The A8 motorway runs from west to east and is of national importance. © Chromerange/Imago

Structure and Logic: The Art of Numbering German Highways

The numbering of motorways in Germany follows a specific logic, like NEXTG.tv reports: Major highways that connect large cities and generally have longer routes are marked with lower numbers, such as A1 to A9. These highways are often the country’s main traffic arteries and are of national importance. On the other hand, regional highways intended for local or regional traffic receive higher numbers. These are often shorter and less traveled than their lower numbered counterparts.

Geographic patterns and exceptions on German highways: Navigating the network

Interestingly, there is also a geographical pattern in the numbering of highways. Highways that run north-south often begin with odd numbers, while east-west highways have even numbers. This systematic approach makes the network easier to navigate and understand, especially for those unfamiliar with the system.

There is a special numbering rule for bypasses or connecting links that connect to main motorways. These are usually given a three-digit number, with the first two digits being the number of the highway to which they connect. These special routes are often crucial in distributing traffic flow and helping to avoid congestion in densely populated areas.

Of course there are exceptions to these rules. These often result from historical developments, changes in traffic planning or expansions of the motorway network. Some highway sections may also have additional numbers or alternative names due to their historical or cultural significance.

