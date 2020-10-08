Germán Sánchez Barahona is, along with Ángel Montoro and Víctor Díaz, one of the captains of Granada. The central defender is an example of efficiency and profitability also in attack tasks. In this last facet it has a brand that is as interesting as it is curious. He has scored 18 goals in nine seasons.

This figure, which is not bad at all, has a peculiarity. And it is that the one from San Fernando has scored, at least one goal, each of these seasons. Nine consecutive campaigns scoring. In this course he has already fulfilled his annual commitment to scoring for Carranza against Cádiz. The match ended with a one-goal draw.

‘Mister efficiency’ renewed until 2022 at the end of last season. His representation agency is JV Sports. In two years he has gone from Second to the Europa League. The Iberoamericano de San Fernando is the stadium where he scored the most goals, six. He also scored in Balaídos, Carranza, Los Cármenes, Heliodoro Rodríguez and El Molinón. And the teams that scored the most goals were Linense and Real Zaragoza, two each.