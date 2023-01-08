Home page World

A German and his friend fly to Rio de Janeiro for New Year’s Eve. There the man disappears without a trace. There are different versions of what happened.

Rio de Janeiro – A German has apparently disappeared in Brazil. The online edition of the newspaper Oh Dia reports that Tom Klak has been missing since Thursday night (January 5). The 28-year-old was last seen in the Ipanema district in southern Rio de Janeiro. The circumstances are mysterious. Klak’s companion, Leonard Pacheco, reports that both were attacked by MPs shortly before his disappearance.

German disappeared in Rio de Janeiro: friend was beaten unconscious by military police

A friend of the couple, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said the Oh Diathat the two live in New York (USA) and flew to Rio over New Year’s Eve. Since Klak was unwell on Wednesday night, they went in search of medical help. Finally, they decided to return to the rented apartment again. There are different versions of what happened next.

The girlfriend reports, citing Pacheco, that the two were attacked by the military police on the way to the apartment. Before the 36-year-old was knocked unconscious by a blow to the head, he observed how the police tried to blackmail and kill Klak. Officials eventually took Pacheco to a hospital. For fear of the police, he is said to have left the clinic without being released.

Friends of Klak have already started a search for him. Among other things, they checked all the hospitals without finding anything. Klaks girlfriend guesses loudly Oh Dia meanwhile that his body has been disposed of in the sea.

German disappeared in Rio de Janeiro: military police officers report only one foreigner

The military police, on the other hand, report that they drove to Ipanema early Thursday morning. There they followed up a report of an attempted break-in into a building on Rua Joana Angélica. When they got there, they found an aggressive foreigner, who they fixed using non-lethal weapons and then took him to the Miguel Couto hospital. There was no mention of a second person.

The investigation has now been taken over by a special department of the police for tourism promotion. She now has to clarify which of the two versions is correct.

According to information from picture Klak should also have connections to Lufthansa. According to this, employees of the airline should look for him on their social media accounts.