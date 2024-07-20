Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

A German man has disappeared in Mallorca. He was last seen at the airport in Palma. So far there is no information about his whereabouts.

Palma – Spain’s investigators are currently not resting. First, the young Englishman Jay Slater disappears in Tenerife and is found dead weeks later. Then another British tourist disappears in Mallorca. A German has also been missing on the island since the beginning of July. 54-year-old Jürgen Stopp was last seen at the airport in Palma. Since then, there has been no sign of life from him.

German missing in Mallorca – trail lost in Palma

The family of the German, who is also called “Stoppi”, is still searching for the missing man. The incident was first reported by Main-Post. According to the Mallorca Newspaper (MZ) “Stoppi” was seen at the Plaça Gomila at the port and near the Portopi shopping center in Palma before his disappearance. On July 2nd, the 54-year-old was dropped off at the airport by a taxi driver at 5.48 a.m. to fly back to Germany. He was last seen there, as the Mallorca Review in a Facebook-Post dated July 6th.

In the post, the missing man’s brother explains that “Stoppi” never took his flight home. He probably didn’t have a cell phone with him, or the battery ran out. Messages sent to the 54-year-old via WhatsApp have just one catch, the brother continues. The family is very worried. The appeal for the missing man has been shared many times on social networks. In addition, a poster campaign is being put up in Palma and on Playa de Palma to look for him.

German man disappears on Mallorca – police investigate: “Federal Criminal Police Office called in”

On 5 July, the missing person report was received by the Lohr am Main police station. At the request of the Mallorca Magazine (MM) the police spokesman said: “We have contacted the Federal Criminal Police Office and also forwarded the wanted notice to the Spanish authorities.”

However, when asked by MM, the National Police on Mallorca have not yet been able to officially confirm that the case is known and that the missing person is being actively searched for. “We have already received a number of tips,” the police spokesman continued. “But there were no concrete clues. There have been no confirmed sightings. In principle, he could be anywhere on Mallorca.”

Missing German on Mallorca: Family asks for information

Discover Mallorca: 10 top sights away from Ballermann View photo gallery

The missing man is 1.75 meters tall, has tattoos on his arms and legs and is pierced. He is wearing a pink and white T-shirt and brown shorts. If you have any information about where the German man might be on Mallorca, you can contact the family by email at [email protected] or the Lohr am Main police station by phone at 09352/8741-0. (vk)