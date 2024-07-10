Home page World

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Press Split

Inflatable boat accident at the German border: Two people fell down a dam. A German has been missing since then.

Rheinau/Switzerland – On Tuesday evening (July 9), a serious dinghy accident occurred on the Rhine near the Swiss community of Rheinau, which has a population of 1,300, in the canton of Zurich. A 37-year-old German has been missing since then. This is according to a notice of the Zurich Cantonal Police. The accident site is completely surrounded by the river, which marks the border with Germany, except for the south-western side.

A Swiss woman and a German man fell down this dam near Rheinau in Switzerland. © Zurich Cantonal Police

Victims left boat and fell down the dam

According to police, the accident occurred at around 9.30 p.m. local time. A 28-year-old Swiss woman and the German fell down a dam and were washed into the water masses. This is what the cantonal police wrote in their official statement on Wednesday (July 10). In the night before, the spokesman for the Zurich cantonal police, Roger Bonetti, spoke to Nau.ch. that the occupants of the rubber boat had left the boat before the weir for reasons that are still unclear.

Then they were apparently surprised by the force of the water. After the weir, an innocent person saw the victims still swimming. “The woman jumped into the water and was able to save the woman,” explained Bonetti. Even on the following day (July 10), the exact reasons for the accident were still not clear, as a police spokeswoman told IPPEN.MEDIA communicates.

The injured woman was taken to hospital immediately for a check-up. The police spokeswoman spoke to IPPEN.MEDIA Nor about the place of residence of the German who has been missing ever since.

Large-scale search must be temporarily suspended

A large-scale, cross-border search with around 100 emergency personnel on land, water and with two helicopters from the Swiss Air Rescue Service in the air that evening was unsuccessful. The operation had to be stopped around midnight for safety reasons, as the cantonal police wrote. The search, in which the DLRG, the rescue service and a police patrol are participating on the German side, has started again since Wednesday morning (10 July). So far, still without success. The police spokeswoman told IPPEN.MEDIA that the search – similar to the previous day – could be stopped again during the night. (pls)