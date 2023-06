German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock | Photo: Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock in Berlin Foreign Policy Forum der Koerber-Stiftung, © Florian Gaertner

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, stated that Latin America is Europe’s natural partner. The speech took place before the scheduled trip to Brazil, Colombia and Panama.

“Not even an ocean can separate us because Latin America and Europe are natural partners. We are very united. We live in democracies, we are culturally close and we fight for an international system based on rules and human rights,” Baerbock said in a statement. both for Colombia and Panama and for Brazil, our strategic partner that will occupy the next presidency of the G20”, added the minister.

She highlighted that “without Latin America it will not be possible to alleviate the climate crisis” and mentioned the problem of deforestation in the Amazon that happens through burning and logging. “This affects all of us, if the trees keep falling, the entire ecosystem will collapse. That’s why we share President Lula’s ambition to offer perspectives to those who live close to the jungle, not against the jungle, but with it,” he said. .

The minister also highlighted the renewable energy sources in Brazil and also stated that the ships that cross the Panama Canal are a reminder that Latin America is potentially a giant of the world economy. “Secure supply chains, green energy, less dependency on raw materials. With the Russian war of aggression, we are rapidly rewiring the threads of our global relations,” she said. According to her, a free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur would be very beneficial.