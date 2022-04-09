German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said she saw virtually no possibility of supplying Ukraine with more weapons and equipment directly from Germany’s military arsenals as support against the war started by Russia on February 24.

In an interview with the newspaper Augsburger Allgemeinepublished this Saturday (09.Apr.2022), the social-democratic policy said that, in order to maintain the national defense capacity, future supplies to the invaded country would have to come from the arms industry itself.

“To this end, we are continuously coordinating with Ukraine. In the case of deliveries from Bundeswehr stocks [Forças Armadas alemãs]But I have to be honest: we have reached a limit.”

This position by the Defense Minister comes at a time of increasing pressure on Berlin to materially support the country under invasion. Recently, Kiev requested the transfer of 100 armored tanks of the type, as well as other armaments: “We need heavy weapons. The combat Marder vehicle would be an alternative.”commented Ukraine’s envoy to Germany Andriy Melnyk to the news portal pioneer.

Lambrecht also reiterated that he will not reveal details regarding the supplies: “There are good reasons why we have kept this very information confidential. We did this in response to Ukraine’s explicit request. It must be borne in mind: as soon as the deliveries were disclosed in detail, Russia would also have this information. And that, in itself, would have strategic military implications.”

Scholz’s Promises in London

Lambrecht’s statement contrasts with the eve of promises made by German head of government, Olaf Scholz, in London. In a press conference he and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, promised new arms deliveries to Ukraine.

The leaders of the two NATO nations showed demonstrative unity, stressing that they do not intend to become war parties, but want to help the invaded country to defend itself.

According to Prime Minister Johnson, the UK is willing to provide “everything that has a defensive character”citing Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, 800 anti-tank missiles and precision ammunition capable of staying aloft until directed at its target.

Scholz promised to supply “continued” of weapons in order to reinforce the defense fight against the Russian invasion. On the other hand, it reacted reticently to Kiev’s request for Marder armored tanks from German arsenals.

“We strive to provide weapons that are useful and can be put to good use. And the successes achieved by the Ukrainian army show that the weapons provided are especially effective.”, noted. Like Johnson, however, he assumes that “Only based on great expertise” determine which equipment is most suitable.

Bet on sanctions”highly effective“

Referring to the recent missile attack on the Kramatorsk railway station in eastern Ukraine, the German Federal Chancellor said that the killing of civilians is a war crime, whose “responsibility lies with the Russian president”.

He renewed the call to Russia for humanitarian corridors to evacuate the conflict zones in the country under invasion, and urged Vladimir Putin to decree a ceasefire: “The war must stop, and now.”

Scholz said consider “highly effective” Western sanctions against Russia, in reaction to its offensive war against Ukraine: with the freezing of assets and capital, the “power pot” in Moscow, he assured.

The head of government commented that, with the military offensive against Ukraine, Putin would have made a bad calculation, and accused him of putting the future of Russia at stake, for whom Western sanctions will have “dramatic costs”. In 2022, Germany will replace Russian oil imports, he stressed.

Regarding the controversial gas imports from Russia, Scholz defended the German position of not immediately suspending supplies. It’s a dependency that you’re working hard to cut. Even after the end of the war, Germany intends to free itself from Russian imports, added the social-democratic politician.

This is his first visit to the United Kingdom, four months after he took over as head of the German government. In the face of the war started by Moscow on February 24, topics such as the post-Brexit process and the Northern Ireland protocol were relegated to the background in the meeting with Johnson. This was Olaf Scholz’s sixth official visit to a country outside the European Union: previously, he had been to the United States, Ukraine, Russia, Israel and Turkey.



