Yet another international authority criticized the disastrous speech by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, comparing Israel's offensive with the Holocaust. This time, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke out on the matter.

In an interview with Rede Globo, Baerbock stated that “the Holocaust cannot be compared to anything.” In her speech, the minister highlighted that “six million Jews were killed by my country, by fascists in Germany who deliberately wanted to end human life, Jewish life. Not just in Germany, but throughout Europe.”

The German official recalled the atrocities carried out by Hamas in Israel and the hostages still in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

“I have been to the Middle East five times since October 7, when Hamas brutally attacked women and children in Israel. There are still Germans in Hamas captivity, a one-year-old baby, a four-year-old child and, at the same time, the These terrorists' strategy is to abuse the people in Gaza as human shields, and we see that, unfortunately, this script is working,” he said.

Despite criticism of the PT member, Baerbock highlighted in his speech the need to guarantee the safety of Israeli and Palestinian civilians in the current conflict in the Middle East.

This week, the German authority participates, alongside other world leaders, in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers, in Rio de Janeiro.

Repercussion of President Lula's speech

Since his accusatory speech against Israel, stating that the country carries out the same extermination as the Nazis led by Hitler, Lula has received a series of criticisms from other international authorities and organizations, while he has been supported by other left-wing governments close to the PT.

Shortly after the disastrous speech, Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, summoned Brazil's ambassador to the country, Frederico Meyer, for a “harsh reprimand.” Lula was also declared “persona non grata” by the country and criticized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On the social network X, the US Holocaust Museum issued a statement repudiating the episode. “Using the Holocaust as a discursive weapon is always wrong, especially when it comes to a head of state. That's exactly what Brazilian President Lula did by promoting a false and anti-Semitic statement. This is outrageous and must be condemned,” says the note.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center (CSW), an international Jewish organization defending human rights, also spoke out this Wednesday (21), criticizing not only Brazil, but the countries that accompanied him in the speech: Bolivia, Colombia and Venezuela.

For the CSW, Lula escalated the diplomatic conflict he generated by accusing Israel of “genocide” and stating that “what is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people did not happen at any time in history, except when Hitler decided to kill the Jews” .

On the opposite side, the PT member was supported by several left-wing countries in Latin America and by the terrorist group that committed the atrocities of October 7th, Hamas.

The Palestinian militia published on its official Telegram channel a statement praising President Lula (PT) for his statement comparing Israel's action in Gaza to Hitler's Nazi Germany.

The dictatorships of Cuba and Venezuela also supported the Brazilian leader. Díaz-Canel, who leads the Cuban regime, stated that “Lula is a dear brother” and his “bravery” for the speech is “admirable”.

The leftist governments of Colombia, under Gustavo Petro, and Bolivia, under Luis Arce, also supported Brazil's leadership.