Military Rose: Attempts to rehabilitate the Wehrmacht have intensified due to the conflict in Ukraine

The German Defense Ministry’s attempts to justify the Bundeswehr’s traditional ties to Wehrmacht servicemen are linked to the intention to increase the combat readiness of the country’s armed forces. The bellicose rhetoric has intensified since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, retired Bundeswehr lieutenant colonel Jurgen Rose told RIA Novosti, writes RIA Novosti.

“The majority of the German population remains very concerned about the cultivation of bellicose rhetoric, which has gained enormous momentum since the start of the war in Ukraine,” he noted.

Earlier, the German military department issued an addendum to the document regulating the “culture of remembrance” in the German troops. The list included exemplary military officers of the Wehrmacht, some of whom were members of the SS. However, after public criticism, the department cancelled the addendum.

According to Rose, part of the current propaganda for the revival of the army’s combat capability is not only the “readiness for war” proclaimed by the country’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, but also a search for traditional meanings. The German authorities are attempting to “revive” the connection with the “sad traditions of the Wehrmacht.”

Earlier, German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy Robert Habeck said that Germany would continue to provide financial support to Ukraine. Habeck also added that Berlin’s commitments to Kiev are valid “without any ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’.”

In turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Germany does not plan to reduce military aid to Ukraine and in 2025 intends to send Kyiv more funds than any other EU country.