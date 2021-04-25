The German mezzo-soprano Christa Ludwig, considered one of the great stars of the 20th century opera, died at 93 in Austria, his adopted homeland, according to the Austrian public radio television ORF reported this Sunday.

Ludwig was born in Berlin in 1928 and developed the first decade of her musical career in Germany, until she was hired in 1955 by the Vienna State Opera of which he would continue to be a part for almost 40 years, until saying goodbye to the stage in 1994.

His father was a tenor and conducted the Aachen opera. His mother was also a mezzo-soprano.

Ludwig received the French Legion of Honor in 2010 for the whole of his career.

Christa Ludwig is considered one of the great opera stars of the 20th century. Photo: AFP

The mezzo-soprano has performed with conductors and composers such as Herbert von Karajan, Karl Böhm, Otto Klemperer and Leonard Bernstein throughout a career in which her peculiar voice timbre allowed her to tackle a wide range of repertoires and to embody the greats. heroines of Beethoven, Strauss, Verdi, Wagner and Berlioz.

Apart from Vienna, Ludwig was also a regular performer on great opera houses such as Bayreuth, Milan, London, New York, and Chicago.

Among the dozens of awards received is the award for an entire musical career that he collected at the age of 81 in Oviedo during the Campoamor Theater Lyrical Awards gala.

The interpreter died on Saturday in Klosterneuburg, a municipality on the northern outskirts of Vienna, where she had resided for years, reports ORF, citing family sources.

“The world of music loses (…) the protagonist of a luminous and unrepeatable era,” said La Scala in Milan in a statement.

The Vienna Opera highlighted “the particular combination of a unique voice and a perception of roles with intelligence and acting talent.”

After a first marriage to the Austrian bass-baritone Walter Berry, in 1972 she married the French actor and director Paul-Emile Deiber, who passed away in 2011.

Source: EFE and AFP

DD