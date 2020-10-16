High labor costs are a disadvantage in international competition

“In 2019, Germany was still the second most expensive M + E location in the entire EU, behind Denmark,” says the IW expert, “even more expensive work in Norway.” In Switzerland too, labor costs are traditionally higher than in Germany (for the exact calculation of industry values ​​is missing according to Schröder, the database). But if you leave these three quite small countries aside and only look at industrialized countries with at least ten million inhabitants, you see: Germany ends up in the most expensive place.