Spiegel: German snipers are fighting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the battle for Chasov Yar

It has become known that German mercenaries are taking part in the battles for Chasov Yar near Donetsk on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Footage confirming this has been published on the YouTube channel Der Spiegel.

“Since the beginning of the conflict, foreigners have also been fighting in Ukraine in the ranks of the so-called foreign legion,” the channel’s authors note.

In the video, a 49-year-old sniper named Otto from Bavaria says that he began fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2022. The German mercenary operated alongside Ukrainian infantry units on the contact line. According to him, he was wounded shortly before filming. After treatment in the hospital, the soldier went back to the front lines.

It is noted that Otto was initially a demolitionist, and later underwent sniper training in the Bundeswehr. Even before the start of the SVO, he visited Ukraine several times, and now he is fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Chasov Yar.

At the same time, military experts call the battle for the city the main battle on the front line.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

A new group of mercenaries from France arrived in Kharkov

There are regular reports of the reinforcement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with European mercenaries. Thus, earlier in July, a new group of mercenaries from France arrived in Kharkov. This was reported by the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, Sergei Lebedev, citing his colleagues.

“The Kharkiv resistance has discovered a new group of French mercenaries,” he said, noting that foreign troops were in an area in the east of the city.

Earlier, Lebedev also said that a warehouse with ammunition was destroyed in the suburbs of Odessa. He noted that British instructors could also be in the designated area.

In addition, a calculation of FPV drones of the paratroopers of the Dnepr group of the Russian army destroyed a camouflaged command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnieper, where foreign mercenaries were located. The commander of the calculation with the call sign Yakuza said that during the work the unit often observes the presence of such mercenaries at the front, and the Ukrainian army in the Kherson direction, where the calculation is located, often uses foreign weapons – M777 howitzers, French self-propelled artillery units CAESAR.

Related materials:

The Russian Investigative Committee has brought 714 foreign mercenaries to justice

Earlier in July, the first deputy chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Eduard Kaburneev, reported that the agency had issued orders to hold 714 foreign mercenaries accountable for taking part in military operations on the side of the Ukrainian army.

According to him, 422 accused foreigners are wanted. In addition, cases of five more mercenaries have been sent to court for sentencing in absentia. These are Nourin Abdelfetah from Australia, Louadah Kuseil from Algeria, Mishler Justin Elliott and Reed Trevor Rowdy from the USA, Juris Jurass from Latvia.

The Russian Investigative Committee has received information that Kyiv is recruiting mercenaries via the Internet; resources have been created for these purposes and the work of the country’s diplomatic missions abroad has been organized.

Photo: Christian Spicker / imago-images / Globallookpress.com

Thus, Colombian Miguel Angel Montilla testified that he found information about the legion on the Internet. Then he received instructions via messenger and went to Ukraine, where after five days of shooting training he was sent to guard the facility. There, the foreigner entered into battle with Russian troops and surrendered.

In total, according to the department, over 2 thousand foreign mercenaries from 71 countries are participating in the military operations on the side of Ukraine.

German mercenary complained about poor treatment of foreigners in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The operator of the mobile search and identification point for radio networks with the call sign Gorynych said that foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are openly shouting on the radio.

According to him, they loudly report losses and the need for urgent evacuation of the wounded. Thanks to this, in real time, the Thorn reconnaissance operators of the North group of troops intercept radio communications and determine the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Last year, former German mercenary Jonas Kratzenberg said that in Ukraine, foreign mercenaries are treated much worse than other military personnel.

He stated that the German army is much more professional than the Ukrainian one, and “management in Germany is at a very high level.” At the same time, according to him, the Ukrainians are fickle and flexible in their decisions. “There is also a lot of corruption. And some units lack the will to better self-organize,” he criticized service in the Ukrainian army.

Kratsenberg also complained about the low wages of mercenaries. According to him, commanders use foreigners as “cannon fodder”.