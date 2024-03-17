Even if younger entrepreneurs are more open, German medium-sized businesses are still too conservative in their financing, according to the consultant FCF. There are “shamefully few” IPOs.

The classic bank loan is still the method of choice for many medium-sized companies. Image: dpa

Dhe economic clouds are gathering in the German sky. The Federal Ministry of Economics expects growth of just 0.2 percent this year. However, the financing specialist Fox Corporate Finance (FCF) does not currently see any crisis developments in medium-sized companies. “Before the interest rate turnaround, German medium-sized companies had, on average, a credit rating in the investment grade range,” says founder and managing director Arno Fuchs. “That's still like that.”

The level of debt has deteriorated somewhat due to falling sales, from less than twice operating profit to two and a half times, but that is not dramatic. However, in the course of a recession, this ratio could increase three to four times; if it exceeds four times, it will be a case for the ECB. Fuchs is expecting a “real” recession, but not this year.