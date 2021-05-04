Despite the high level of media exposure that gives him his work as a member of the jury of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), Germán Martitegui try to preserve his private life.

However, at the insistence of rumors about his alleged courtship with a gastronomic entrepreneur, the chef broke the silence and spoke his truth.

The versions that emotionally link Martitegui with Pablo Jesus Rivero, owner of the famous Argentine restaurant La Parrilla Don Julio, grew day by day. Faced with this situation, the chef chose to discuss the matter with Gente magazine.

Germán Martitegui broke the silence and faced the rumors that circulate about his private life. Photo Archive.

“It surprises me a lot. Pablo is a friend, a colleague that I admire, “said Martitegui in reference to Rivero, the 39-year-old businessman, who was married with two children.

“I come across it on trips, in gastronomic meetings. But now, with the pandemic, I think that if I say that I saw it for two hours throughout the year it is a lot,” he added.

Regarding the rumors that insisted so much on the hypothesis that he and Rivero could be a couple, the member of the MasterChef jury commented: “Luckily, we both died laughing and we took it with humor. His family and my friends, too. “

“I try not to read everything that is written”

Being sincere, he said: “I received from loaded to friends who threw me good vibes for the relationship and for the decision. That is almost exciting, but, well, we are talking about a non-existent issue.”

Germán Martitegui, a member of the MasterChef Celebrity jury together with Donato De Santis and Damián Betular, explained the effect of the media interest in his private life.

“For me, it’s all crazy. I try not to read everything that is written, because otherwise I would go crazy, “said Martitegui.

“I am very happy with everything we are achieving with MasterChef and I’m trying to keep Tegui (the restaurant he owns) open. I’m super focused on that. “

The jury of “MasterChef Celebrity” (Telefe): Donato de Santis, Germán Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui. Capture TV.

