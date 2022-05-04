Home page World

Split

Electric cars are being bought more and more frequently – despite delivery problems and increased raw material prices. According to a study, sales have even doubled.

Kassel – Electric cars are apparently being sold more and more frequently. In the first quarter of this year, sales of all-electric vehicles doubled year-on-year worldwide. That shows one study the auditing and consulting company PwC. However, sales of plug-in hybrids did not increase as much.

China has been one of the biggest sellers of electric cars in the world in the first quarter. According to the PwC study, 1.3 million fully electric vehicles were sold in China. In Europe, sales of e-cars increased by 55 percent and in the USA by as much as 100 percent. Great Britain also recorded a strong increase: 102 percent.

Total sales of electric vehicles in Great Britain accounted for a market share of more than 50 percent for the first time. This has already been achieved by smaller markets in Europe, such as Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands. According to the Handelsblatt, sales of fully electric vehicles made in Germany have increased by 92 percent. That is significantly more than in the same period last year. German manufacturers were also able to record an increase of 277 percent in China. One advantage of e-cars: They are cheaper than petrol ones.

The sale of electric cars is booming: 92 percent more cars made in Germany were sold in the first quarter of this year. © Andreas Dunker/dpa

Sales of electric cars are booming despite the lack of materials due to Corona and the Ukraine conflict

However, sales of plug-in hybrids fell in Germany – by 13 percent. In general, plug-in hybrids have lost importance on the entire market for electric vehicles. In the ten European markets analyzed by PwC, sales fell by 8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021.

This is mainly due to the lack of materials, the sharp rise in raw material prices and delivery problems due to the coronapandemic and the Ukraine conflict. According to the Handelsblatt, a total of 1 million electric cars were sold in the countries of the analyzed markets in the first quarter. Norway is at the top: 93 percent of sales are electric vehicles – in Germany it is 43 percent.

A BEV, i.e. a battery electric car (BEV), which is only powered by a battery-powered electric motor and does not require fossil fuel to drive. A plug-in hybrid has a battery-powered engine and a combustion engine. If the battery does not have enough power, it is charged by the combustion engine. A plug-in hybrid can cover about 40 kilometers with only electric drive. The battery can be charged from the mains. So-called HEVs also have a combustion engine and a battery-powered engine. The power of the electric motor is only sufficient for short distances at low speeds (up to around 50 kilometers per hour). The necessary electricity comes exclusively from the internal combustion engine. In fuel cell cars, the power for the drive comes from hydrogen fuel cells. These generate electricity by combining hydrogen with oxygen. (Source: Opel)

400,000 electric cars were sold in the USA, in the first quarter of 2021 there were 280,000, reports the Handelsblatt. “After a slow start, the market for electric vehicles in the USA is now beginning to flourish,” the study’s authors are quoted as saying.

Whether the supply chains can be secured despite the Ukraine conflict is crucial for further sales of electric cars this year. “While the shortage of chips initially slowed down growth, the economic sanctions against Russia are now leading to extreme price increases and supply bottlenecks for important metals,” quotes the Handelsblatt as PwC expert Jörn Neuhausen. Researchers from Korea recently achieved great success: they developed a new, fast-charging battery for electric cars. (ter)