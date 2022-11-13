The family drama that took place just before the weekend in the German village of Weilheim is still surrounded by question marks. However, more is now known about the suspected perpetrator and the three fatalities.

As dusk fell, the first gunshots rang out on Friday afternoon in Weilheim, Bavaria, a village of just 2,700 inhabitants, about 100 kilometers from Munich. A local resident found a seriously injured man in the front yard of a sand-colored plastered house; an ordinary house with a camper in the driveway.

When the first police officers arrived on the scene, the 60-year-old man was still approachable. Shortly afterwards he died from his gunshot wounds, according to a press statement on the website of the police station in Oberbayern Süd, the southern German district that Weilheim belongs to.

After the man was found, the officers with extra support started the hunt for the suspected perpetrator. The search turned up nothing at first. At around 7:15 p.m., another local resident said he had found a lifeless man on a park bench. The man died before officers found him. See also Urban Planning | Helsinki has been planned on men's terms, say feminist urban planners - this is how it shows

At the home address of this man, a different house than where the first victim was in the garden, two women turned out to be no longer alive. An emergency doctor determined that both victims had been killed after severe physical violence. It is about twins (57), according to boulevard newspaper picture a day after the brutal murders. One of the two women was married to the suspected perpetrator.

Motive

The exact cause of the murder is unclear, but police suspect that the 59-year-old man first killed the two women, then fatally wounded the man (60) and then did the same to himself. The police are still undecided about the motive for the family murder, as well as about the exact cause of death of the twins. The autopsy will take place on Monday. Still, the police assume the murders were premeditated.

After the final findings of the investigation team, the detectives of the police unit in Weilheim hand over the criminal investigation to the Munich public prosecutor’s office. See also EL PAÍS receives more than 150 new complaints of abuse in the Church after making its report public

On Saturday afternoon everything seemed as usual in Weilheim, the newspaper writes Süddeutsche Zeitung, outside a police car in front of the suspect’s house. There are now also flowers and flickering candles for the three dead.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: